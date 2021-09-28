Northwestern Health Unit warns of blue-green algae on regional lakes

The Northwestern Health Unit is warning people to avoid the water on three lakes in the region due to blue-green algae blooms.

One of the blooms is located north of Frog Rapids in Abram Lake, near Sioux Lookout. Water from the area is being tested by the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks.

The second bloom is in the Bonny Bay Road area of Wabigoon Lake, near Dryden. The health unit said another blue-green algae bloom has already been confirmed on the north end of Wabigoon Lake, so water will not be tested.

Later Tuesday afternoon, the health unit also stated it had received reports of a blue-green algae bloom on Lulu Lake, near Kenora. Water samples are being tested.

The health unit said people should avoid drinking lake water, swimming in it, or using it for household purposes while a blue-green algae bloom is present, as the toxins produced by the algae can pose a health risk to people and animals.

Water with blue-green algae present also shouldn't be boiled, as that can increase toxin levels.

If contact does occur, wash with soap and and water to remove any algae. Water should be avoided until at least wo weeks after the blooms have disappeared.