'High risk of failure' of dam on Black Sturgeon River prompts Ontario to proceed with 'critical repairs'

A plan to partially demolish the Camp 43 dam on the Black Sturgeon River, northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont., and build a new structure upstream has been shelved.

The Ministry of Environment,Conservation and Parks (MECP) said an engineering review in 2018 and 2019 found the present dam at a "high risk of failure" under most conditions tested.

In 2019, a hydraulic and stability assessment report, completed by KGS Group Consulting Engineers, showed deterioration in the concrete and wood structures of the dam, which could compromise its stability and performance.The report strongly recommended repairs be done as soon as possible.

The MECP said the risk of failure poses an imminent threat to property, public services and the environment downstream of the dam, and given that situation, officials have made a decision to proceed with urgent and critical repairs to the structure.

Because of this, the MECP said it will not be proceeding with a plan to partially remove the old Camp 43 Dam, and build a multi-purpose barrier at Camp 1, or carry on the related environmental assessment.

Repair work on the dam is expected to begin some time this year.