8th annual Black History Month Dinner & Gala to celebrate growing community in Thunder Bay

Organizers of the eighth annual Black History Month Dinner and Gala in Thunder Bay, Ont. say they're looking forward to celebrating the diversity and strength of a growing community in the city.

Details of the annual event, which takes place on March 2 at the Italian Cultural Centre, were announced on Wednesday.

Among this year's highlights will be two guest musical performers, said Colleen Peters, the president of the Caribbean African Multicultural Association of Thunder Bay, or CAMAT, adding that it's the first time they've brought in performers from out of town.

"We really tried to step up and diversify the experience this year," she said. "So we have Evans Coffie, aka 'Coffieman' and he is from Ghana and he will be performing. His style is African beats, drumming, with a little reggae influence."

The band Rockalypso, featuring Glen Williams, will also be performing, she said, adding that their music spans "all the way from calypso to reggae to soca."

The annual event is a chance to strengthen and raise awareness about the black community in Thunder Bay, Peters explained.

"The black community here is actually growing," she said, noting that in recent years, she's noticed an influx of young professionals in particular choosing Thunder Bay as their home.

"So even though we're a smaller population, we're building, we're growing, and we really want to make sure that we connect with people to strengthen our community within the community."

The gala will also feature authentic African and Caribbean cuisine, and the presentation of a bursary from the CAMAT scholarship fund for students. Proceeds from the event go to support that fund.

More information about the event and tickets can be found at camatnetwork.com.