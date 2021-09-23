Police called after black bear climbs tree near Thunder Bay's south core

Thunder Bay police and provincial conservation officers closed off an area near the city's south core due to a black bear in a tree.

The bear had climbed a tree next to Patterson Court, an apartment building on the corner of May and Miles streets at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police were on scene, as were provincial conservation officers, who had towed a bear trap to the site.

A crowd was gathering at the site as people snapped photos of the bear with their cell phones, while police officers ensured nobody got too close.

The bear was tranquilized while in the tree and fell asleep in the branches. It was removed from the tree with help from a conservation officer, who had climbed up to the animal with a ladder.

Thunder Bay police officers help load a sleeping black bear into a bear trap on Thursday afternoon. The bear had climbed a tree next to Patterson Court at the corner of May and Miles streets. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

The bear then fell to the ground. Police indicated the bear was okay before the sleeping animal was loaded into a bear trap at about 4:15 p.m.