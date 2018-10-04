MNRF investigates after young black bear shot, abandoned north of Dryden

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is seeking the public's help as it investigates a young black bear that was shot and left to spoil.

The MNRF said conservation officers were notified about the bear by a member of the public on Oct. 1.

"It was found along the Richan-Amesdale Road ... approximately 20 kilometres north of Dryden," said Dan Hale, area enforcement manager in the MNRF's Dryden-Sioux Lookout unit.

"I think it was approximately 50 pounds," he said of the bear. "The officers believe it was shot with a shotgun of some sort."

The bear had been shot and abandoned about 15 metres from the road.

Hale said officers don't believe it had been struck and injured by a car prior to being shot.

And while Hale said bear season is open, someone hunting a bear legally likely wouldn't have used a shotgun, and wouldn't have left the bear after shooting it.

"We have an active bear hunt in this area, but this is something that we don't normally see," Hale said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).