Market showcases businesses run by kids

Around a dozen kids aged 9 to 12 gave the Thunder Bay Country Market a run for its money Friday by holding their own market at the Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre.

The kids were finishing off one of the Centre's BizKids summer camps, which teach entrepreneurial skills to young people.

The market was an opportunity to showcase and sell their products to the public.

"I had a taco costume because that's what I dressed up as for Halloween two years ago, so I thought it would work really well for this," said William Genyk, who - while dressed in said taco costume -- sold tacos in a bag made by spooning taco ingredients into bags of Doritos.

Genyk, who wants to be an entrepreneur when he grows up, said his product has a competitive advantage over other tacos-in-a-bag in the city because it's home-made and 50 cents cheaper.

Chloe Audet has done the camp before. She said she made $80 at the market last year. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

Other booths at the market sold soup, tarts, cupcakes, and caramel corn, and hand-made items such as bookmarks, decorative items, and even fire-starters.

"I can pay off my loan," said fire-starter salesman Dean Moore when asked how business was going so far; the campers each got $20 loans to start their businesses.

Chloe Audet, who sold home-made greeting cards, chocolate bark and potted plants, had done the camp previously and earned $80 on market day, she said.

Friday's event marked the end of the third week-long BizKids camp this year, according to Innovation Centre program coordinator Kendall Kerbashian.

The 16-year-old camp is so popular now it typically sells out without much promotion she said.

"We talk about business plans and idea generation, then on the Tuesday, it's all about their financing and budgeting and costing," Kerbashian explained.

Later in the week, she said, the kids meet with entrepreneurs in town and learn about marketing, logo design and sales.

The Innovation Centre now runs business development programs for 18 to 29-year-olds too Kerbashian said, and a few former BizKids are starting to turn up in the young adult programs.

"They're still kind of in the ecosystem, which is pretty neat," she said.