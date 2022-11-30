What Ontario's controversial new housing legislation could mean for Thunder Bay

The city manager for the City of Thunder Bay says Ontario's controversial new legislation, said to speed up home building, does not affect Thunder Bay as profoundly as it will affect municipalities in southern Ontario.

But still, city staff still have concerns about it, conservation organizations have sounded alarms about it, and the Chiefs of Ontario have issued a news release saying it violates First Nations' Treaty rights.

Ontario passed Bill 23, the More Homes Built Faster Act, on Monday. It amends 10 pieces of provincial legislation with the stated aim of speeding up home-building. It comes as the government attempts to get 1.5 million homes built in 10 years, while high inflation and interest rates have already forced the province to revise projections for housing starts downward. Ontario expects to build fewer than 80,000 new homes a year in the next couple of years.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark said Ontario is facing a "severe" housing crisis and it requires bold solutions.

"If we are truly going to build affordable housing in this province, if all the mayors and councillors who said during their municipal election they want to [incentivize] more housing opportunity in their communities, this is a way that the government has very clearly said we wanted to investigate," Clark said Monday after the bill's passage.

It's been met with an outcry from municipalities and environmental groups who say provisions restricting charges to developers could cost local governments millions. And changes to the Conservation Authorities Act could increase costs to municipalities while allowing development on sensitive wetlands.

Thunder Bay city manager Norm Gale says the effect of Bill 23 won't be as profound in northwestern Ontario as elsewhere in the province, but city staff are concerned. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

"The key thing to know on this is that the City of Thunder Bay does not have development charges," said Norm Gale, referring to the charges applied by some municipalities to developers to help pay for the cost of growth. "So a big impact of Bill 23, eliminating or reducing development charges, really is not applicable here."

But Gale said staff have other concerns related to parkland fees and the role of conservation authorities.

Currently, companies building smaller residential developments in Thunder Bay – too small to justify the inclusion of parkland – pay a parkland dedication fee worth five per cent of the value of the land used for the development.

The new rules require the city to spend 60 per cent of the funds in the account each year.

"This is not good because, for a smaller or medium-sized municipality, it takes a long time to save up enough parkland dedication fee money to do something meaningful, like purchase required land," Gale said in the email.

Concerns about downloading costs to the city

Staff are also concerned about provisions that restrict the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA) from reviewing how proposed developments would impact natural heritage and water resources, he said.

The city does not have the staff or expertise to take over that responsibility, he said, and he's concerned that the province won't provide funding to help acquire it.

"The download impact would very likely be some combination of additional staff requirements, additional costly studies by developers and refused development applications," Gale said in an email. "This is a major concern."

While the regulations that accompany the changes to the Conservation Authorities Act have yet to be published, the chief administrative officer of the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority, Tammy Cook, said she also worries about the potential impact of those changes.

Specifically, she is concerned by a provision that would allow some developments approved under the Planning Act to proceed without a permit from the conservation authority, she said.

Thunder Bay-Superior North NDP MPP Lise Vaugeois asked Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark if the premier would remove sections of Bill 23 that reduced the power of conservation authorities to protect wetlands. (Legislative Assembly of Ontario)

That's a problem because the planning process doesn't take into account details such as the exact location of dwellings, the authority wrote in comments to the province.

Currently, if somebody buys a lot with a regulated area on it, such as a floodplain, wetland or steep slope, and applies to the city for a permit to develop on it, the city will refer the developer to the LRCA for a permit to ensure they avoid hazards and environmental damage, Cook said.

"It's much cheaper, obviously … if we just don't let people build in the floodplain. We don't have to rescue them at times of natural disaster," Cook explained.

Under the new rules – which reference as-yet-unpublished regulations specifying which municipalities and under what conditions they apply – the process might be circumvented in cases where, for example, someone applies for a land severance.

"It puts the onus on the planning department at the municipalities at the time of development to know where to put that development, and they're not necessarily the right people." Cook said, noting that small northwestern Ontario municipalities like Gillies only employ a handful of staff.

Increased liability for municipalities

"So it really puts the liability back on the municipality if they make the wrong decision and approve the wrong thing."

Both the LRCA and the Thunder Bay Field Naturalists are also sounding the alarm about updates to the Ontario Wetland Evaluation system that they say could result in reduced protections for provincially significant wetlands.

Specifically, wetland units that are part of a provincially significant wetland complex can now be re-evaluated individually and removed from the larger wetland. And wetland boundaries can be redrawn without re-evaluating the entire wetland.

"We probably have the biggest single intact wetland of any city in Ontario in the area called Williams Bog, which is in the area of the airport, and it's crossed by the expressway," said Gene Kent, the outreach coordinator for the Field Naturalists.

"But historically, big parts of that wetland have been taken away. They were developed to create the Northwood area, which for decades and decades after development had flooding problems. They were taken away in order to make the Parkdale development. And so that is a provincially significant wetland that was allowed by former governments to be eaten."

Deputy grand chief Glen Hare of the Anishinabek Nation is one of a number of critics of the bill. saying it will harm Ontario's environmental heritage. (Sean Kilpatrick / Canadian Press )

Around two-thirds of that wetland is still intact, Kent said, but it stands to "die a death by 1,000 cuts" unless further development is prohibited.

Thunder Bay-Superior North MPP Lise Vaugeois sparred with Housing Minister Steve Clark in the provincial legislature recently over the environmental and cost implications of the legislation.

Asked by Vaugeois if the premier would remove sections of Bill 23 that undermine conservation authorities' ability to protect wetlands, Clark did not directly respond.

Instead, he said the government believes in working collaboratively with conservation authorities but "at the end of the day, we're in the middle of a crisis, and we need to get shovels in the ground and build more housing."

Vaugeois then pressed Clark on the issue of downloading the cost of conservation authorities' work on to municipalities calling it, "a direct attack on the well-being of all communities for the short-term benefit of those who will profit from building where they should not build."

WATCH | Clark and Vaugeois spar in the Ontario Legislature over Bill 23 A heated exchange in the Ontario Legislature over the province's housing bill Duration 4:18 An exchange between Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark and NDP MPP Lise Vaugeois gets heated, as Veaugois accuses the province of ignoring environmental concerns in its housing bill.

Clark told the legislature his government is going to restore the dream of home ownership in Ontario and dismissed the NDP as "the party of no."

The Chiefs of Ontario have also spoken out against the new provincial legislation saying it violates First Nations' Treaty rights.

"Bill 23 will inevitably harm Ontario's environmental heritage and weaken land and water environmental protection," Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare said in a statement.

"First Nations have been given no opportunity, nor the adequate capacity to be consulted regarding the tabling of Bill 23 and its significant changes to Ontario's legislative and policy landscapes."