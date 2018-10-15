Skip to Main Content
Meet your Thunder Bay mayoral candidate: Bill Mauro
Video

CBC Thunder Bay is highlighting the candidates running for mayor in the upcoming municipal election

Thunder Bay mayoral candidate, Bill Mauro, met with Superior Morning host Lisa Laco to highlight what he believes are the biggest challenges facing Thunder Bay and how he plans to tackle those if he's elected on Monday, Oct. 22. (Christina Jung / CBC)

There is a large number of candidates running in the upcoming Thunder Bay municipal election, with a total of 11 candidates vying for the mayor's seat.

This month, CBC Thunder Bay reached out to all the mayoral candidates to find out what they are campaigning on and what they hope to achieve if they become elected.

With only one week left until the municipal election on Oct. 22, candidate Bill Mauro highlighted what he believes are some of the biggest challenges facing Thunder Bay, how he plans to tackle those if elected and why he decided to run for mayor.

Thunder Bay mayoral candidate, Bill Mauro, meets CBC Superior Morning host, Lisa Laco, at the corner of James Street and Churchill Drive to talk about why he decided to run for mayor and what he hopes to achieve if he becomes elected. 3:14

