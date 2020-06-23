Bike sales booming at Thunder Bay shop

A local bike shop owner says business is booming in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bike shops across the country have noted a rise in sales over the past few months, and Thunder Bay appears to be no exception to the trend, said Ian Cameron, who owns and operates Community Spokes, a business that sells, repairs and rents used bikes in the city.

When the lockdown began in March, Cameron said he was expecting a bit of a slowdown. Instead, he was caught off guard by a flurry of messages from would-be cyclists.

"And then I was sold out of bikes by the end of March," he said, "that's never happened before. So demand for bikes just shot up extremely when the lockdown happened."

Ian Cameron is the owner/operator of Community Spokes in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Ian Cameron)

With more free time and limited activity during the pandemic, many customers are taking up cycling, or dusting off old bikes and reviving the hobby as recreation, Cameron said. Others are adopting cycling as a practical mode of transportation.

"You know people might avoid taking public transportation, so that was a big thing that you'd be helping frontline workers get their bikes fixed up or find a bike so they can avoid taking the bus," he said, noting that people facing reduced incomes during the pandemic may also be looking for more affordable transportation.

Cameron has been running Community Spokes for close to four years. It currently operates out of The Hub Bazaar in the city's south core, although Cameron said he is ready to set up shop in his own storefront later this year.

While sales continue to be very busy, Cameron said he has had to press pause on other services at the store due to the pandemic, including free workspace, tools and training for cyclists who want to do their own repairs.

A pre-pandemic photo shows people working on bikes in do-it-yourself repair space at Community Spokes in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Ian Cameron)

While he'll be happy to see those things return to normal, Cameron said the surge in cycling is one trend he hopes to see continue, even after the pandemic.

"It's really amazing times, and I definitely think this is going to linger," he said.

"You know you just have people who ... have made this investment now into a cycling lifestyle and that will obviously continue to kind of have them biking for the next couple years."