Residents in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, also known as Big Trout Lake First Nation in northwestern Ontario, are mourning the deaths of five people in a house fire Thursday morning.

"We are in utter disbelief as every community member is connected and impacted," Chief Donny Morris stated in a written release on Thursday. "Today our community mourns this tragic loss."

Morris expressed his "sincere condolences."

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug is located approximately 600 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released and more information is expected as additional details become available, according to Thursday's statement.