Michael Danial Bewcyk scheduled for sentencing today: court

A Thunder Bay man facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and abduction is expected to be sentenced today.

Michael Danial Bewcyk was charged last September with sexual assault and sexual interference. At the time, police said the charges go back to the 1990s.

Bewcyk is also facing charges over an incident involving an nine-year-old girl that occurred last August.

Police said an officer saw Bewcyk speaking to two young girls in the area of May and Isabel streets, and they saw Bewcyk riding off with one of the girls on his e-bike.

The girl wasn't wearing a helmet, and Bewcyk was stopped by the officer. Further investigation revealed Bewcyk had been prohibited from communicating with, or being in the company of, anyone under age 16.

He was charged with breach of probation. Police later charged him with abduction of someone under 14 over the same incident.

OPP and court documents show Bewcyk was also charged with accessing child pornography by the provincial force in 2010.

A court representative said Bewcyk's appearance is scheduled for 10 a.m.