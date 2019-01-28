Bewcyk sentenced to eight months in custody for possession of child pornography

A Thunder Bay man has been sentenced to just over eight months in custody on a possession of child pornography charge, court documents show.

Michael Danial Bewcyk received his sentence of 254 days' imprisonment during an appeareance in Thunder Bay court last week (the sentence was actually 365 days, but Bewcyk received 111 days' credit for time already served, according to the documents).

He was also ordered to submit a DNA sample, and register as a sex offender. In addition, Bewcyk was sentenced to three years' probation, and prohibited from being in contact with, or around, anyone under age 16.

A charge of accessing child pornography was withdrawn, the documents show.

The charges were among several faced by Bewcyk. They included kidnapping and violation of a prohibition over an incident last August, when Bewcyk was spotted by a Thunder Bay police officer riding off on his ebike with a nine-year-old girl.

Bewcyk was later charged with sexual assault and sexual interference, over a historical sexual assault that police said dates back to the 1990s involving a 14-year-old.

During his court appearance last week, several of the remaining charges were withdrawn. Bewcyk was sentenced to time served on the others.