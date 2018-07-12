71-year-old Thunder Bay man arrested for breaching probation after child pornography conviction

A 71-year-old Thunder Bay man who was convicted of possessing child pornography earlier this year was arrested on the weekend for violating his probation.

Police said Michael Danial Bewcyk turned himself on Sunday, and was charged with breach of probation.

In April, Bewcyk was sentenced to 254 days in custody and three years' probation on a possession of child pornography charge.

Police said Bewcyk had been on probation since Sept. 30, and the terms of his probation prohibited Bewcyk from being in contact with, or being around, anyone under age 16.

However, police had received reports that Bewcyk had attended a community event at a Thunder Bay retail store where children were present earlier in October.

Investigators had followed up on those reports, and that led to Bewcyk turning himself in on Oct. 13, police said.

Bewcyk is in custody, and is due to appear in court on Oct. 16.