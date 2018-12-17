A 70-year-old man from Thunder Bay, Ont., is in custody once again for child pornography related charges after an ongoing investigation.

Police said Michael Daniel Bewcyk was charged after officers with the Cyber Crime Unit executed a search warrant on December 7, 2018 at a Franklin Street North home and seized two computers along with printed materials on December 7, 2018.

According to a written statement from the Thunder Bay Police Service on Monday, forensic examiners conducted an examination of the seized items and found illicit material.

Police said 70-year-old Michael Daniel Bewcyk was charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

He was also charged by the Ontario Provincial Police with accessing child pornography in 2010 and was one of the 35 people charged as a result of a provide-wide OPP investigation.

Bewcyk was also charged with abduction after he was initially charged with a breach of probation in August 2018 over an incident that saw him giving a ride to a 9-year-old girl on his ebike.

Police said the 70-year-old man appeared in court on Friday, December 14 and was remanded into custody with a future date of January 3, 2019.