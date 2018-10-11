Bewcyk bail hearing rescheduled

The bail hearing for a 70-year-old Thunder Bay man facing charges of abduction and sexual assault has been rescheduled.

Michael Danial Bewcyk appeared in Thunder Bay court on Thursday morning, when his bail hearing was originally scheduled to begin.

However, during the morning's proceedings, it was put over until December 5 and 6.

Bewcyk was arrested by Thunder Bay police in August over the alleged abduction of a nine-year-old girl.

A police officer saw Bewcyk speaking to two young girls, and then saw him riding off with one of them on his e-bike.

The girl wasn't wearing a helmet, and the officer stopped and identified them. It was then learned that Bewcyk had been prohibited from being in the company of, or communicating with, anyone under age 16.

Court and OPP documents show Bewcyk had been charged with accessing child pornography in 2010.

Bewcyk was charged by Thunder Bay police in September with sexual assault and sexual interference over an incident that police say involved a youth and occurred about 20 years ago.

This week, police also charged Bewcyk with a breach of prohibition, due to his allegedly being seen at Minnesota Park and Art Widnall pool in July. A complaint about Bewcyk's presence at the locations was made to police on Oct. 5.

Bewcyk remains in custody.

