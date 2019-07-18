Thunder Bay police investigate fire at Bethune St. house as arson

Thunder Bay police say they are investigating a house fire that claimed the life of a 34-year-old man earlier this month.

Thunder Bay Fire and Rescue were called to a fire just after 3 a.m. on July 11 in the 300 block of Bethune Street.

According to a written release, firefighters found a 34-year-old man inside the burning home.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the incident is being investigated as an arson.

Officers are not releasing the victim's identity.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.