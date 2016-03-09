Bethammi Nursing Home in Thunder Bay, Ont., cited for abuse, neglect of residents

A Thunder Bay long-term care facility has been reprimanded by the provincial government over a number of issues, including abuse and neglect of residents.

The Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care conducted inspections at Bethammi Nursing Home in March, and eight orders have been issued against the facility, which is operated by St. Joseph's Care Group (SJCG).

The facility has until July 22 to comply with the orders, which include:

Ensuring all residents are protected from abuse and neglect by staff, and that all staff review the facility's anti-abuse and neglect program;

Ensuring the guidelines included in plans of care for residents are followed;

Ensuring all drugs and medication are stored in a secure, locked location, and conducting an audit of medicated, topical treatments which are kept unsecured in residents' rooms;

Ensure occupational therapy services are provided as required;

Conduct weekly wound assessments of residents, as needed.

The ministry's report states inspectors found a number of violations during their inspections.

Administration at Bethammi — which has faced non-compliance issues in the past — failed to make sure staff are complying with the facility's policy against neglect and abuse of residents, the ministry said.

In some cases, that meant residents with specific dietary needs weren't provided a specified meal. In other cases, residents were left in bed all day, or not provided with assistance despite being incontinent and soiling their clothes and mobility device.

Inspectors also found medicated, topical treatments weren't being stored securely. They were found in shared washrooms and on bedside tables.

Problems with the facility's beds were also found, including mattresses that were too small, reversed, or in need of replacement due to their poor condition.

Orders 'don't reflect' overall care

SJCG president and CEO Tracy Buckler said the organization is taking the situation very seriously.

"The inspection process is a rigorous one to make sure the residents are safe and protected," she said. "It's our obligation to make sure we are following the Long-Term Care Homes Act."

Buckler said the orders don't "reflect the overall care that is provided" at the facility.

"It's actually our responsibility to report these incidents when they occur," she said. "And that's what we do. We fill in reports, we submit them to the [ministry] ... then the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, they come in to inspect."

Buckler said ministry inspections can also take place based on complaints made by others, such as family members of residents, or whenever the ministry decides to do a random inspection.

"They're there frequently," Buckler said of the inspectors. "We're reporting everything that occurs."

"We're never pleased when things happen, but we have an obligation to report them, and we take action immediately."

The full report is available online.

Buckler said the organization has asked the government to extend their deadline until August.

"Some of the orders were related to a whole 112-resident bed safety, so we need to take more time to make sure that we're assessing each resident individually, and ensuring that that's all in place," Buckler said. "We believe that the ministry is going to grant us that extension."

SJCG hadn't received a response from the ministry as of Thursday afternoon.