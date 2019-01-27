Thunder Bay police searching for missing man with reported brain injury

Thunder Bay police say they're looking for a man last heard from earlier this week in the northwestern Ontario city.

Bernard Goliboski, 47, was last heard from on Jan. 23, city police said in a written release issued early Sunday morning.

He's described as being six-feet tall and weighing 220 pounds with a medium build; he also has brown hair and blue eyes, according to police.

Police added that Goliboski has an existing brain injury.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Thunder Bay police.