Thunder Bay police searching for missing man with reported brain injury

Thunder Bay police say they're looking for a man last heard from on Wednesday in the northwestern Ontario city.

Bernard Goliboski last heard from on Jan. 23

Thunder Bay police say they're looking for 47-year-old Bernard Goliboski. (CBC)

Bernard Goliboski, 47, was last heard from on Jan. 23, city police said in a written release issued early Sunday morning.

He's described as being six-feet tall and weighing 220 pounds with a medium build; he also has brown hair and blue eyes, according to police.

Police added that Goliboski has an existing brain injury.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Thunder Bay police.

