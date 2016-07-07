It's certainly later than usual but the strawberry patches at Belluz Farms, just outside of Thunder Bay, Ont., are open for picking this season.

"The latest we've had so far has been July 17th, so we're not quite there, but our usual start is somewhere between July 3 to July 5, so we're a good 10 to maybe 12 days late for sure," co-owner of Belluz Farms, Jodi Belluz said.

She said the lack of sun and warmth this spring didn't just affect the strawberries at the farm this year, but also other produce and crops as well, which is the reason for the late start.

Better late than never as strawberry season kicks off in Thunder Bay. 9:11

However, there won't be as many fresh-picked strawberries as previous years, Belluz added, as the farm experienced the "worst year on record" in the winter of 2018, damaging some patches, which will take them "a couple years to recover."

"I think the pick-your-own customers won't notice anything," she said, "We definitely give priority to the pick-your-own customers [because] they are the ones that are driving all the way to the farm and making the effort to be there, so they kind of get the first pick."

Belluz Farms is located just outside of Thunder Bay in Slate River Valley. (Courtesy Belluz Farms)

The farm also has pick-your-own peas and Saskatoon berries available starting this week, with the sweet corn coming later in the season, near the end of August.

Pick-your-own-berries are open in the morning from 9 a.m. to noon, however the farm store and the farm itself are open until 5 p.m.