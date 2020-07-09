During protests across North America in the spring and summer of 2020, in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, some 2,000 residents of Thunder Bay, Ont., were out in full force in one June rally, carrying signs and chanting "Black Lives Matter."

The northwestern Ontario city, itself, has faced allegations of racism in its police force and institutions, largely related to the treatment of Indigenous people. But there have also been rallying cries in support of Black people in Thunder Bay.

As part of Black History Month, CBC News spoke with these four people from Thunder Bay's Black community about their experiences, what if anything has changed since the Black Lives Matter protests, and what more can be done to promote inclusivity.

Zachariah Leonardi, co-organizer of 2020 Black Lives Matter rally

Zachariah Leonardi, who grew up and still lives in Thunder Bay, describes his experience in the city as 'up and down.' (Submitted by Zachariah Leonardi)

Leonardi, who grew up in Thunder Bay, said his experiences have been very "up and down."

Growing up in a predominantly white community and school system, Leonardi, who is Afro-Indigenous, said he didn't really notice a difference between himself and his peers when he was younger, but things changed as he got older.

"I didn't really take into consideration that maybe there were some times that some of the hardship I faced was due to the colour of my skin, just because I saw myself as part of the community when I was younger."

Leonardi has been playing hockey since childhood, and said he's faced derogatory and racist remarks within the sport, to both his Black and Indigenous roots — calling it a "a double-edged sword"

You see more and more support through the ranks of people talking and fighting for more equality. - Zachariah Leonardi

"They could pick and choose whatever one they wanted to use. And you know, it was challenging."

Leonardi believes Thunder Bay schools could do more to include the representation of Black people and history in the schools and curriculum. Growing up, he didn't learn a lot about Black history and culture in Canada, but did so when he was older.

"Thank God I have the internet," he said. "I feel like if it was shared, it could change the landscape and mentality of a lot of people."

In Leonardi's view, things have been slowly improving for Black people in Thunder Bay since he was a child. He's noticed a difference in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"There can be change — this is a time for change — and ever since that, you see more and more support through the ranks of people talking and fighting for more equality.

"It's a really, really, refreshing and bright moment. So I just hope it gets better and continues to get better."

Miriam Bangura, hairdresser, Sisters for Canadian Black Community (SCBC)

Miriam Bangura has lived in Thunder Bay for over a decade, and says her time in the northwestern Ontario city has been different from when she lived in B.C. (Submitted by Miriam Bangura)

Bangura has lived in Thunder Bay for over a decade, and said the experience differs greatly from her time living in B.C.

She said she's had many negative and racist experiences in the Ontario city — when she's gone out with friends and gets strange looks, shopping and even at the workplace.

"So some of my colleagues that [worked] with me, they say, 'Wow, you learn so fast. Imagine, you are just from Africa — now you can use the computer,' and all that stuff. They are looking at you like you don't know anything," said Bangura.

We are human beings. We can belong in Thunder Bay and we will bring a lot of good things to Thunder Bay. - Miriam Bangura

She said both she and her family have faced being stereotyped and micro-aggressions daily. Her cousin, for instance, is a college student who would often get ignored for group projects, Bangura said.

During the Black Lives Matter rallies in 2020, Bangura said, she was grateful for the supporters who came out and the awareness that was being raised. She said the mindset has been changing as more people become aware of racism issues surrounding Black people.

"If they can do us that favour not all the time, but once in a while for us to bring that awareness, for people to learn about our culture, for them not to think … it's not what they saw on the TV," said Bangura.

"We are human beings. We can belong in Thunder Bay and we will bring a lot of good things to Thunder Bay."

Pitia Modi, psychology student, co-organizer of Black Lives Matter rallies

Pitia Modi grew up in Thunder Bay, and describes his experience living in the city as 'rocky.' (Submitted by by Pitia Modi)

Modi describes his experience growing up and living in Thunder Bay as "rocky."

He said that from an early age, it was hard for him to navigate the school system, but things got easier as he transitioned to high school.

"You're young, you obviously are learning stuff. You're just trying to figure yourself out. And I'll just say it doesn't help not being able to, I'd say, be around people that look like you, are able to understand you and also able to understand culture," said Modi.

Just one protest really won't actually make a change. There needs to be things that come over the test of time. - Pitia Modi

He remembers bringing a different lunch to school — traditional foods — than what everyone else had, and being teased about it.

"That's a hard thing. I remember just dealing with that from a young age," he said. "People not being able to just accept me for me."

When Modi helped co-organize the Black Lives Matter rallies in Thunder Bay, he noticed support both within the community and from across Canada, and that people were more open to talking about injustices they faced locally.

But when it comes to long-term change, he said he expects it will take time, and that more progress will be made if people continue to be made aware of the issues Black people face daily.

"Just one protest really won't actually make a change," he said. "There needs to be things that come over the test of time."

Moira Eickenberg, social worker, Sisters for Canadian Black Community

Moira Eickenberg, who's lived in Thunder Bay for five years, says it took her a month to see another Black person in the city. (Submitted by Moira Eichenberg)

Moira Eickenberg moved to Thunder Bay with her husband for his work five years ago. She said the city differs from places she's lived before, such as Johannesburg and the United Kingdom.

Eickenberg said that before moving to Thunder Bay, her husband had given her a heads-up that the Black community in the city is small.

She said it took a month for her to see another Black person in the city, and it happened to be when she was at the grocery store.

"I kept looking at her and then she looked at me, and then she approached me and she came to say that, 'You're new, right?' And I said yes and I just smiled," said Eickenberg.

"I just gave her a hug because I was just so happy to see another Black person. And she mentioned that, 'Yeah, there's not a lot of Black people here.'"

She said she also noticed a lack of hair salons experienced in doing Black hair.

When you talk about [racism], some people are just not even aware or they're shocked, or they will say, 'Oh, I'm sorry, I didn't even know that this existed or this happened.'​​​​​ - Moira Eickenberg

Eickenberg gets her hair done by Bangura, but recalls when she tried to get her children's hair cut and it didn't end well.

"They had never done Black people's hair or biracial hair, and so that was kind of a disaster. I wasn't too happy with that."

Moving to Thunder Bay was a "culture shock" as she was used to being around Black people or diverse and different cultures, she said.

Once she connected with Bangura and others in Thunder Bay, they eventually developed WhatsApp group chats and became resources for each other, such as if someone needs traditional food or has any questions about resources.

"[If] I hadn't been able to be a part of it, it would have been just so, so hard. So that has been actually helpful," said Eickenberg.

She said she too has experienced racism and micro-aggressions within the community, even in her workplace. She said she was even asked if she was the cleaner of the building where she worked.

"Those are some things that just put you off and you wonder if it was a white female, would they be asking or making a comment to ask if they're the new cleaner.

"How about you just ask me, 'Which department are you working for? What's your title?' But not just assuming before I even say who I am and what my title is."

Eickenberg also helped with the Black Lives Matter rally in Thunder Bay, and said she'd encourage organizers to keep it going even after running into issues or discouragement. Eickenberg said she's proud of the organizers and to be part of it.

"There were a lot of people who turned out. There were also a lot of Black people that I hadn't seen, biracial people that I hadn't seen in Thunder Bay," she said. "We also had our Indigenous community that came. We were supporting each other."

Still, Eickenberg said, there needs to be more awareness and understanding of systemic racial barriers people still face. Since the rally in Thunder Bay, she said, she's noticed some change, but the conversations need to continue.

"When you talk about [racism], some people are just not even aware or they're shocked, or they will say, 'Oh, I'm sorry, I didn't even know that this existed or this happened,'" said Eickenberg.

"One wouldn't understand what we were going through if you're not Black, or biracial or Indigenous."

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.