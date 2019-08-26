Cooler kegs coming to Thunder Bay in 2020, Beer Store says
No keg cooler at new Thunder Bay distribution centre, kegs delivered warm to bars, restaurants
Thunder Bay bars and restaurants will need to cool their own beer kegs for a while longer, but the Beer Store says relief is coming.
A Beer Store spokesperson said the city's new distribution centre, which opened in February on Maureen Street, doesn't yet have a beer keg cooler installed.
Therefore, kegs are being delivered warm to bars and restaurants.
"But it's important to note that kegs need time to settle once delivered to a licensee, so they cannot be tapped and served to customers right away after delivery," Bill Walker said in an email to CBC News.
"Licensees typically 'stage' kegs in their own on-premise coolers after ... delivery to allow time to for the keg to settle. At the same time, the keg is cooled."
Walker said the Beer Store plans to install a keg cooler at the new Thunder Bay distribution centre in 2020. After that, kegs will be delivered cold.
No other details were immediately provided.