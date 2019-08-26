Cooler kegs coming to Thunder Bay in 2020, Beer Store says

Thunder Bay bars and restaurants will need to cool their own beer kegs for a while longer, but the Beer Store says relief is coming.

A Beer Store spokesperson said the city's new distribution centre, which opened in February on Maureen Street, doesn't yet have a beer keg cooler installed.

Therefore, kegs are being delivered warm to bars and restaurants.

"But it's important to note that kegs need time to settle once delivered to a licensee, so they cannot be tapped and served to customers right away after delivery," Bill Walker said in an email to CBC News.

"Licensees typically 'stage' kegs in their own on-premise coolers after ... delivery to allow time to for the keg to settle. At the same time, the keg is cooled."

Walker said the Beer Store plans to install a keg cooler at the new Thunder Bay distribution centre in 2020. After that, kegs will be delivered cold.

No other details were immediately provided.