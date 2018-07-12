Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., investigate weekend assault

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are requesting the public's help as they investigate an assault that took place in the intercity area on the weekend.

Officers were called to the Beer Store on Fort William Road at about 4 p.m. Saturday, where responding officers located a male victim who was being attended to by a bystander, police stated in a written release Monday.

The investigation determined the man's injuries were consistent with an assault, and he was taken to hospital, police said, adding that he has since been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (807)684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com.