'Healing families': Beendigen adds services for men as it marks 40th anniversary

An organization that's been helping Indigenous women and children who experience violence in Thunder Bay, Ont. since 1978 is expanding its services to also help men, as it marks its 40th anniversary.

On Tuesday, Beendigen Anishinabe Women's Crisis Home & Family Healing Agency held a celebration in Victoriaville mall to mark its Dinishkaa (an Ojibway word for anniversary) and announced that in addition to its programming for women and children, it will now also offer programs for entire families, including fathers.

"It's not just the women and children that need healing. It's the family," said Beendigen executive director Debra Vermette.

"In order for the Indigenous community to thrive and be healthy, we have to look at healing families."

The organization is looking at providing programming such as counselling for men and healthy dad programs, she said, acknowledging that while it will be a big change for the organization, it's one that staff have long said is necessary.

Staff and supporters of Beendigen celebrate on Tuesday. The organization hosted a celebration on Tuesday to mark its 40th anniversary or Dinishkaa. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

Over just the past decade, Beendigen has helped more than 7,000 women, and 1,500 children in crisis through its services, which put a strong emphasis on culture and tradition, Vermette said, and the need is only growing as more Indigenous people move to the city.

Recently, the organization has expanded in other ways, including the provincial launch of its Talk4Healing helpline for Indigenous women.

Vermette said while the "need for it in the community is the sad part," the organization is proud of the difference it's made over the past four decades, by providing women shelter, and support to build better lives.

"It's made a huge impact," she said.