Bearskin plane that left runway with Thunder Bay curlers on board up for sale

A Bearskin plane that sustained heavy damage after leaving a Dryden runway in February is up for sale.

The incident occurred in February. Six passengers — including Thunder Bay curlers Krista McCarville, Rick Lang, and Ashley Sippala, who were returning to the city after competing in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts — and two crew members were on board when the plane left the runway during its take-off roll.

There were no serious injuries reported.

Transport Canada later released more information on the incident, saying the plane struck a snowbank about 150 metres from the runway threshold.

The 2000 Fairchild Metro SA227-DC is now being sold in a salvage sale.

A listing on a Canadian aviation sales page on Facebook states both engines suffered propeller strikes.

Both propellers were also destroyed, having struck the ground while running.

There is also "significant structural" damage to the plane, which remains in Dryden, the listing says, adding that the "full extent of any damage is unknown, and the current operating condition of the unit has not been verified."

The sale is scheduled to run for another 10 days or so, but could close early; bids are being accepted on a Ritchie Bros. website.