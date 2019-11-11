Thunder Bay receives final flight of Bearskin Lake residents as evacuations continue

Thunder Bay is not expecting to receive any more flights from Bearskin Lake First Nation as evacuations from the community continue.

The city is one of the host communities for Bearskin Lake residents who are being forced out of their community due to flooding.

Thunder Bay Deputy Fire Chief Greg Hankkio said the most-recent flight arrived Tuesday afternoon, and no further flights from Bearskin Lake to Thunder Bay are scheduled.

Red alert<br>In light of flooding in Bearskin Lake, Ontario, it is not safe to deliver mail today. Delivery will resume once it's safe to do so. For all service updates, visit <a href="https://t.co/xqySKoBEuD">https://t.co/xqySKoBEuD</a> —@canadapostcorp

"We're looking at around 29 people from that flight joining the group that are already here," Hankkio said. "So, we'd be looking at in the neighbourhood of about 180 Bearskin Lake residents in Thunder Bay right now."

Sioux Lookout is also hosting evacuees from Bearskin Lake.

It's unknown how long the evacuation will last.

Hankkio said the city is expected to release more information about the evacuation, and the conditions in Bearskin Lake, on Wednesday.