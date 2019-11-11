There's still no word on how long residents of Bearskin Lake First Nation will have to wait before they're able to return to their homes.

The community declared a state of emergency earlier this month due to flooding, and members are being temporarily housed in Thunder Bay and Sioux Lookout; there are about 175 Bearskin Lake members in Thunder Bay, said Greg Hankkio, the city's deputy fire chief.

"It's pretty much status quo right now," he said. "They're trying to get some engineers [to Bearskin Lake] to really do an assessment of the community, the infrastructure, the impacts the water has had on the roadways and that, so that's really the next step right now."

"Based on that assessment, the chief and council will then decide if there's more work that needs to be done in the community."

Hankkio said youth from Bearskin Lake have been able to continue their schooling while the evacuation is going on, with Fort William First Nation offering a location for classes to be held, and teachers.