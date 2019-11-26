Bearskin Lake First Nation assessment complete: MNR

An assessment of flood damage in Bearskin Lake First Nation has been completed, but there's still no word on when the evacuation of the community may end, a Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) spokesperson said Tuesday.

Bearskin Lake declared a state of emergency earlier this month due to flooding, and the community was evacuated, with residents being hosted in Thunder Bay and Sioux Lookout.

The MNRF spokesperson said a team — which included an incident commander, MNRF engineers, techincal experts, and a community member — visited Bearskin Lake on Friday, Nov. 22 to assess the situation there.

The team is currently reviewing the assessment, the spokesperson said, and determining next steps.