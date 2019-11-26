Bearskin Lake First Nation assessment complete: MNR
Still no word on when evacuation may end
An assessment of flood damage in Bearskin Lake First Nation has been completed, but there's still no word on when the evacuation of the community may end, a Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) spokesperson said Tuesday.
Bearskin Lake declared a state of emergency earlier this month due to flooding, and the community was evacuated, with residents being hosted in Thunder Bay and Sioux Lookout.
The MNRF spokesperson said a team — which included an incident commander, MNRF engineers, techincal experts, and a community member — visited Bearskin Lake on Friday, Nov. 22 to assess the situation there.
The team is currently reviewing the assessment, the spokesperson said, and determining next steps.