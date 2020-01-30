Bearskin Airlines Hope Classic back for 24th year

An annual bonspiel in Thunder Bay that raises money for breast cancer care will be back next month.

Now heading into its 24th year, the Bearskin Airlines Hope Classic has raised more than $3-million.

The money raised benefits the Linda Buchan Centre for Breast Screening and Assessment.

The centre is named for the event's founder.

Susan Childs is the chair of the Hope Classic. She said the event started thanks to Buchan's vison.

"Linda had a dream of what she wanted. She certainly never believed there was going to be a centre named after her by any means," she said. "But when she was approached by Barb Crooks to raise $5,000 for the breast cancer support group, that's really what we intended to do and it's just took off."

Childs said the first year, they had hoped to raise $5,000 and raised $39,000.

"We had no idea what to do with that much money...it's a lot more streamlined now, there is no doubt about."

Childs said there are 200 curlers registered for the event, and each one is asked to raise at least $100.

She said there are many regulars who take part year after year.

"It is becoming like a family, although there is different people every year," she said."It's renewing friendships and there is no competition. You can sit down at any table at any time and be welcomed."

She says the event has raised $3,270,500 dollars since its inception, and all monies raised stay in the north.

The Hope Classic will take place from Feb. 7-9 at the Fort William Curling Club.