Thunder Bay police search for suspect after woman wakes to find stranger in living room

Thunder Bay police are investigating after a disturbing break and enter that occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. on June 26.

Police said they were called to a house on the 100 block of South Kenogami Street after a 57-year-old woman fell asleep on her couch and woke up to find a man in her living room.

When the homeowner began to scream for her husband who was also in the house, the male suspect struck her and fled through the back door, which police believe is how the stranger got in.

"In this case, she did act appropriately [as] she was trying to wake her husband to get some help," Thunder Bay Police Service Constable Julie Tilbury explained, "[but] an insecure door is an easy access for someone at times when you are not expecting them, so please make sure that your house doors and windows are secured."

She said with the warm summer weather, homeowners must ensure their safety by remembering to lock their doors and windows before going to bed at night or leaving the house for a long period of time.

Police are searching for a male suspect, approximately 25-years-old, 6'0" tall and 220 lbs with short hair. He was last seen wearing a light grey long sleeved shirt and lighter blue jeans.

Anyone with information about who this person may be is asked to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.