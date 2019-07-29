Winnipeg man charged after bear repellent sprayed in Thunder Bay apartment

A 38-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after bear repellent was sprayed in a Thunder Bay, Ont., apartment over the weekend.

Police were called to apartment in the 100 block of S. Court Street just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday with reports of a disturbance.

Responding officers learned a man had entered the apartment, and sprayed bear repellent in the living room area.

Police soon located a man matching the suspect's description, who was in possession of bear repellent.

He was arrested without incident, and further investigation revealed the accused has no connection to the people who live in the apartment.

The man has been charged with administering a noxious substance.

He appeared in court Saturday, and was released from custody pending a future court appearance.