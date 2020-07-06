OPP confirm bear attack killed Red Lake man

OPP have confirmed a Red Lake man found dead earlier this month was killed by a bear.

OPP said the man had left his Red Lake home on the morning of July 20 to pick blueberries on Tuzyk Road.

OPP began a search for the man when he didn't return home as scheduled, and found the man's remains.

He's been identified as 67-year-old Peter Franczak of Red Lake.

Police also located a black bear in the vicinity of the deceased; the bear was dispatched by officers.

OPP said a postmortem examination of Franczak was conducted in Toronto on July 24; the cause of death was determined to be a bear attack.

The remains of the bear are being sent to Guelph for testing, as well, police said.

Police remind everyone to be aware of their surroundings when outdoors, and to call 911 if a bear poses a threat to the public by exhibiting threatening or aggressive behaviour.