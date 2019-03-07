In just under two weeks, a new fundraising project in northwestern Ontario reached almost half of its $20K goal and sold over 300 beanies — all in support of brain cancer research and treatment.

Amanda, Melissa and Andrea Hacio said they started a fundraiser called Beanies for Brain Cancer after their Dad, Chris, was diagnosed with a brain tumour back in October 2018.

"After he was going through treatments at the Pencer Centre at Princess Margaret, we realized we wanted to make a difference in the lives of brain tumour patients and hopefully be a part of the care," Amanda Hacio told CBC News, adding that the three siblings specifically chose the Gerry and Nancy Pencer Brain Tumour Centre to "donate [their] proceeds to" as a way to contribute to the research and treatment that Gerry Pencer started when he was diagnosed in 1987.

World turned 'upside down'

For Amanda and her sisters, getting the diagnosis was "pretty devastating," as their world turned "upside down" when they first realized that someone in their family had cancer.

"You go from reading about something like this in the news, happening to someone else, and then all of a sudden, you find out that it's someone in your family that's diagnosed," Amanda explained, "and you start experiencing all this first hand."

She said after feeling emotions of "sadness and uncertainty," the sisters wanted to do something to help make a difference in the lives of other brain cancer patients.

In less than two weeks, Amanda said they sold about 300 beanies. (Amanda Hacio / Submitted)

"We just realized, you know there are other brain cancer patients out there and if we can make it a better experience for them in some capacity, whether its donating to research or education, we just wanted to, in some way, impact the lives of patients like our Dad."

She said once the cost of the beanies have been covered, they will donate "all of the profits to the centre."

'Incredible support' helps project reach success

The three siblings first started Beanies for Brain Cancer in February, after two months of brainstorming and preparing, Amanda said.

And after just two weeks, she said they were sold out of the beanies and were in the process of ordering more.

"We've had an incredible response," Amanda explained. "Not many people knew about the fundraiser and when we launched it, we were very overwhelmed by the support."

She said the "incredible support" and success of the project also reminded them once again that "cancer affects everyone around the world."

Since the project was launched in February, the three siblings have sold about 700 beanies and have doubled their fundraising goal to $40K. (Amanda Hacio / Submitted)

"It was very touching to see that kind of support and to see it really take off and to be sold out is really incredible and our next order will be in a couple weeks," she said.

Since the launch of the project, Amanda said they have sold about 700 beanies and have doubled their fundraising goal to $40K.