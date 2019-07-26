'Stay vigilant' as search for BC murder suspects continues: RCMP

The RCMP is encouraging people in northwestern Ontario to remain vigilant as officers continue to search for two men wanted in connection with three homicides in British Columbia.

OPP in northwestern Ontario issued an advisory earlier this week, advising people to be on the lookout for the pair from B.C.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are believed to be in the area of Gillam, Manitoba, and police continue to search there.

However, RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet told CBC Thunder Bay on Friday that all Canadians should take precautions until McLeod and Schmegelsky, who are both considered dangerous, are found.

"We're asking every Canadian, whether you're in Thunder Bay, or you're in Gillam, Manitoba, or you're outside of that region here in British Columbia, just to remain vigilant," Shoihet said. "If you do see something, to say something."

"Call 911," she said. "Don't take action yourself if you see Kam or Bryer, or even somebody that you think looks relatively like them, because ... they may now have changed their appearance."

McLeod and Schmegelsky are suspects in the double homicide of Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, and American Chynna Deese, 24; they were discovered shot to death along the side of the Alaska Highway south of Liard Hot Springs, B.C., on July 15.

They have also been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck, a sessional instructor at the University of British Columbia.

Dyck's body was found on July 19, near a burnt-out truck, south of Dease Lake, B.C.

There have been two confirmed sightings of McLeod and Schmegelsky in the Gillam area, and Shoihet said there's no evidence the pair has left.

"That's why the focus has remained in that area," she said. "Until we can definitively say that either they're out of there, or we have them in custody, we are just asking for people to be vigilant, keep your eye out."

Shoihet said police are also looking for information.

"Even what you think, 'ah, well, this is not really important for me to tell the police,' you may be the holder of the latchkey information that we're requiring to advance this investigation and to help us locate them," she said.

Both McLeod and Schmegelsky are about six-foot-four and 169 pounds with thin builds.