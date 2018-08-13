It's not uncommon for people to mix up Thunder Bay and North Bay. That's despite the one-thousand-plus kilometres which separate the two communities. But now, two northern Ontario breweries -- one from each city -- are having a bit of fun with that confusion, through a new beer. The Bay To Bay IPA is still in production. It's a collaboration between Sleeping Giant Brewery in Thunder Bay... and North Bay's New Ontario Brewing Company. The CBC's Matt Prokopchuk stopped by Sleeping Giant today where spoke with the brew masters from both companies. 6:12

Two breweries in a pair of northern Ontario cities have collaborated on a new brew that officials with the two companies say marks the first craft beer partnership of its kind in the region.

The Sleeping Giant Brewing Company in Thunder Bay and North Bay's New Ontario Brewing Company are working together on a new beer called 'Bay to Bay.' It also has a bit of fun with the fact that people outside northern Ontario frequently get the two cities mixed up.

"We get that often," Mike Harrison, the brew master and co-owner of the New Ontario Brewery said. "But, you know what, it's an opportunity to educate people that there's more than one bay in the north."

The North Bay and Thunder Bay breweries collaborated on a new beer, which could be ready for market later in August. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC) The breweries are calling the beer a juicy India Pale Ale.

The idea for the collaboration came when Harrison reached out to Sleeping Giant, the Thunder Bay brewery's co-owner Kyle Mulligan said. "He had the idea, I love IPAs and I love the bay-to-bay link."

"As craft brewers, we tend to be pretty collegial, so anyone [who] comes in to town, we're super excited to get together with them," Mulligan continued. "But being in the north, it's very difficult, logistically, it's a 12 hour drive to North Bay."

Both companies understand the challenges that isolation can pose when selling their beers, Mulligan said, which made the collaboration intriguing.

"You can draw on our respective followings," Harrison said. "You can bring a little bit of awareness of our brewery to Thunder Bay, a little bit of awareness about their brewery down to North Bay.

The beer was still in production in early August; Mulligan said if all goes well, it should be ready toward the end of the month.