Thunder Bay firefighters investigate blaze that destroyed north-side building

Thunder Bay firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze that destroyed a building on Bay Street on the weekend.

Firefighters were initially called to the scene at 276 Bay Street at about 5:20 p.m. Friday, with responding crews finding heavy smoke and flame coming from the third floor of the building, which housed a business, as well as apartments, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said.

The fire was well-established in the building's attic, and heavy smoke forced firefighters out of the building.

Firefighting efforts continued from outside the building, and firefighters spent more than 12 hours working to extinguish the blaze.

A section of Bay Street remained closed until early Saturday afternoon due to the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.