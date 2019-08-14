People are invited to watch history come to life on Saturday and Sunday at Fort William Historical Park (FWHP), just outside Thunder Bay, Ont., as costumed inhabitants portrayed by staff reenact the Battle of Fort William.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. visitors can experience a battlefield sequence highlighting 19th century combat and strategy, watch period medical techniques in action and learn about life as a solider.

People can also try various activities such as axe throwing, firing a musket and paddling a historic canoe along the Kaministiquia River.

"The Battle of Fort William is an excellent opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in Fort William Historical Park's heritage program," FWHP general manager, Sergio Buonocore stated in a written release.

Visitors are also welcomed to stay overnight in a RV or tent at the FWHP campground.