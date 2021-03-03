Jeff Gustafson of Kenora,Ont., uses home grown fishing technique to win Bassmater Elite Championship

As a young boy growing up outside of Kenora, Ont., Jeff Gustafson dreamed of one day being a Bassmaster.

He religiously watched the American-based television show that chronicled the wins — and defeats — of North America's best professional bass anglers.

Gustafson knew what he wanted to do and he was lucky enough to grow up on Lake of the Woods, where the bass are big and there were tournaments to fish.

In 2013, Gustafson decided to make a jump to the pros and fished the American-based Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) circuit.

His performance in the FLW led him to the next step and in 2019 he joined the Bassmaster Elite Series.

Last weekend, on the Tennessee River, near Knoxville, Gustafson lived out his childhood dream by winning a Bassmaster championship.

Gustafson said the win was nine years in the making, and he is still processing it.

"I'm on the top of the world, man," he said Wednesday, from his home outside Kenora. "It was pretty unexpected, but I had the best bass tournament of my life and ended up bringing one of those beautiful blue trophies back to Canada."

Besides winning the title and the huge blue trophy that goes with it, Gustafson received a $100,000 US cheque for his efforts.

He is only the second Canadian to ever win a Bassmaster Elite championship.

"I texted a picture of (the cheque) to my wife, so I was in the good books right away with her," he said with a chuckle."It Is a lot of money, but when you consider the cost of everything … I mean the entry fees are essentially $5,000 a tournament and there's nine tournaments and just the cost of travel and equipment and to do everything. But it's going to take the pressure off for the rest of the year."

Gustafson used a technique called "moping" to win on the Tennessee River. It is a popular way to catch smallmouth bass on his home waters in northwestern Ontario. (photo: Seige Saito/Bassmaster)

Gustafson said his pre-fish on the Tennessee River did not bode well for his chances of winning the event.

He said he caught three keepers in three days, all of them largemouth bass and not particularly big ones.

"It was brutal, brutal tough fishing," he said. "And on the last afternoon of the three-day practice, I found this little area."

That area was a deep channel in the river that had a bunch of smallmouth bass on it.

Although Gustafson had no intention of targeting smallmouth bass going into the event, that changed quickly. On day one he limited out with five smallmouth bass that were over the 18-inch minimum size and took first place, he would not give up that position for the rest of the event.

Gustafson was using a technique called "moping" that is popular on his home waters on Lake of the Woods.

Using an electronic fish finder, he located a set of rocks on the river bottom where there might be fish, Gustafson then set up and held his boat in place with a trolling motor and dropped down a jig called a "Smeltinator" made by a friend in Kenora named Bryan Gustafson (no relation). On the jig was a plastic shad or minnow bait and that he held just above the fish. It was exactly what the bass wanted to see and he caught all 20 of his fish this way.

The technique was not one any of the other competitors used and the area Gustafson fished was all his for four days.

"I had like 15 to 20 spectator boats out there you know, local anglers that were watching," he said. "And they were really good too … they didn't fish. They were watching and kind of cheering me on. And I was right in front of a big major boat ramp and people were watching there."

Gustafson's spot coughed up fish early on Sunday and with five fish weighing over 14 pounds in his live-well — and not wanting to tempt fate — he packed it up and was at the weigh-in station early.

Jeff Gustafson with one of the smallmouth bass that sealed his decisive win at the Bassmaster Elite final weigh in on the Tennessee River, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (photo: James Overstreet/ Bassmaster)

Gustafson's total weight for the event was 63 pounds, a commanding seven pounds ahead of the second place finisher Steve Kennedy.

He said his only regret about the weekend was that because of the pandemic, he couldn't share the win in-person with the people who have supported him through his life.

"It was unfortunate that my family and my wife couldn't be there just because of the COVID situation," he said. " I was in a good position throughout the weekend. And I know lots of my friends around here were wishing they could have went as well."

Gustafson, as well as Cory Johnston of Cavan, Ont., and his brother Chris, of Peterborough, Ont., compete on the Bassmaster Elite Series.

They are regarded as professional athletes and can cross the border to participate in fishing tournaments, but they must still follow strict COVID-19 testing and safety requirements.

Gustafson said he took a COVID-19 test before leaving Knoxville and tested negative. He said he received another test upon entering Canada and is awaiting results while doing his mandatory two-week quarantine.

Gustafson said he has been taking some time, going through his phone reading hundreds of messages and well wishes.

Those messages included a congratulatory text from one of his heroes, Minnesota fishing legend Al Lindner, whom he first met as a kid at the Kenora Bass International nearly three decades ago.

Gustafson said he thought about that kid who had a dream when he was accepting the trophy last weekend. "There was a lot of kids there on Sunday that wanted a picture and I signed a few hats and stuff," Gustafson said."And I said to several people, `I was that kid, not very long ago'."