Canada wraps up Women's Baseball World Cup qualifiers with 10-0 win over South Korea

Canada's national women's baseball team ended its 2023 Women's Baseball World Cup Group A qualifiers run on a high note Sunday night.

The team defeated South Korea 10-0 at Port Arthur Stadium. The points spread triggered the tournament's mercy rule, and the game wrapped up in the fifth inning.

Canada finished in second place with a 4-1 won-loss record, just behind the United States, which went undefeated in its five games (since Canada is hosting the 2024 World Cup, the national team had already secured a spot in the event).

On Sunday night, Canada's Julia Konigshofer opened the scoring with a two-run home run got a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. It was her first at-bat, and Canada's only home run, of the tournament.

The shot woke up Canada's bats, and the team scored two more runs in the third, five in the fourth and one more in the fifth to end the game.

Mexico was the third team to qualify for next year's Women's Baseball World Cup, placing third in the standings with a 3-2 record.

Also competing in Group A this year were Hong Kong and Australia.

The World Baseball Softball Confederation's Group B qualifiers take place in September in Japan, and will include Cuba, France, Japan, Puerto Rico, Chinese Taipei, and Venezuela.

The dates for next year's World Cup have not yet been set.