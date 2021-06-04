3 Indigenous youth from northwestern Ontario recognized with provincial writing award

Three Indigenous youth from northwestern Ontario are among six recipients of the province's James Bartleman Indigenous Youth Creative Writing Award.

The province announced the winners of the 2018 and 2019 award on Friday.

The region's recipients are:

Mya Dixon from Sandy Lake First Nation.

Pearson Meeseetawageesic from Eabametoong First Nation.

Denyce Sandy from Kenora.

The awards are divided by geographic categories: fly-in community, on-reserve, and off-reserve, the province said.

Dixon was recognized in the senior fly-in category, Sandy in the junior on-reserve category, and Meeseetawageesic in the junior fly-in category.

"I utilized writing to help me just make sense of everything that was going on around me, and it provided a comfort while I was going to high school," Dixon said, adding it was her teachers in high school, and others around her, who let her know about competition.

"I decided that I'll just write my application, and then I submitted a piece that I wrote following a suicide attempt," she said. "When I wrote that, I thought it was something that was really close to me and I held for a really long time just to myself. And then I would share it with some individuals every now and then."

"I ended up [submitting] that piece for the award, and it just kind of helped me go from where I was hurting to a place where I felt like, OK, I accept my situation, everything that happened."

Dixon, who's currently attending Lakehead University, said writing was an important outlet during her high school years.

"A majority of the time I spent throughout high school, I was hurting and I was closed off and I didn't want to do anything and I didn't want to talk to anyone," she said. "I think [writing] really helped me stop hurting alone."

"When I would share this piece with people, it allows them to kind of grasp where I'm at, where I want to be, and that I'm asking for help now and that I want help."

Sandy said she found out about the contest from a teacher, as well, and ended up submitting a poem.

"It was about my life at that time," she said. "I guess I just didn't expect it to be read by anyone, so I did whatever I wanted with it."

Sandy said it was her mother who told her the good news.

"My mom came in from town and she just told me while she was bringing in the groceries and all that," she said. "At first I thought she was just ...kidding around."

"Then I remembered that my mom doesn't really lie, so I just ended up believing her."

Meeseetawageesic was unavailable for an interview.

Three recipients from outside of the region were also named by the province: Mikaela Allen from Newmarket (junior off-reserve category), Ariel Wendling from Port Colborne (senior off-reserve category), and Kaylem Daybutch from Mississauga First Nation (senior on-reserve category).

Submissions are still open for the 2021 James Bartleman award. More information can be found on the province's website.

The award was established in 2008, and named after Bartleman, who was Ontario's 27th Lieutenant Governor, and the first Indigenous person appointed to the role. The award "recognizes his efforts and contributions to promoting literacy among Indigenous youth, which include organizing book drives for underprivileged communities," the province said.

Each recipient receives a $2,500 prize.