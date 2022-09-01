After hundreds of days' worth of pandemic shutdowns, the sounds of electric clippers, blow dryers, and friendly chatter have returned one of the oldest barber shops in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The business, aptly name the Barber Shop, was one of many in the personal service industry hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and industry that at some points during the pandemic faced being "decimated" by various lockdowns and restrictions.

But as the pandemic slowed, business at the Barber Shop — which originally opened its doors in January 1961 — picked right back up.

"There were some tough times there," said owner Bryan Fresco. "We had 400 plus days of closure."

"Every month, your regulars would call you and say, 'Hey, how's it going?'," he said. "You just basically say I'm in the same shoes as you. We're all gonna find out together."

The pandemic was challenging for staff, as well.

"It was awful," said Darius Visser-DiCarlo, who's been working as a barber at the shop since January 2019. "I was out of work. I lost a whole boatload of money. Bills didn't stop, but I wasn't allowed to make money.

"I just rolled with the punches, tried my hardest to keep afloat, and just glad to be back."

Fresco said the shop really started to rebound in November of last year. He didn't lose any staff, and the regulars returned for their haircuts as soon as they could.

While owner Bryan Fresco kept the original 1961 furniture, he's switched around the decor, including adding toolboxes where the barbers store their equipment. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

"It seems like we've bounced back really, really good," he said. "We've got four guys. We're always working, we're always cutting hair."

"There's always somebody in the chair," Fresco said. "I think the community has really come together and trying to put this behind us, and look forward."

Fresco has an especially-personal interest in keeping the business going: his father was the original owner, and Fresco himself took over the shop 17 years ago.

"I literally woke up one day and looked myself in the mirror, and I said 'I'm gonna go to hair school,'" Fresco said. "Simple as that."

Fresco kept all the original furniture, but did make some changes to the Barber Shop's interior, bringing in an automotive-inspired look with, for example, barber equipment kept in toolboxes. The shop is also licensed to sell beer, so customers can get a pint with their trim.

A place 'where a guy can come relax'

In all, the shop is "somewhere where a guy can come relax," Fresco said. "It's comfortable."

The Barber Shop today brings in people from across Thunder Bay, and even out of the country. Fresco has welcomed clients from as far as Finland, Sweden, and Australia to the chairs.

Visser-DiCarlo said the camaraderie the job affords is a big attraction.

"We all get along really well, joking around all day, and the environment is fantastic," he said. "It's just a really good time spending spending my days here .. I couldn't think of a better spot to be."

Both Fresco and Visser-DiCarlo said they're not overly worried about possible future COVID-related shutdowns.

Healthcare and cleanliness is a major part of working as a barber, Visser-DiCarlo said.

"The only thing hair school ever really taught me was disease control," he said. "The importance of washing your tools, washing your hands. That was the only thing the school really taught me."

"We have Clippercide, Barbicide, after every haircut you're cleaning all your tools, you're praying it down with disinfectant," Visser-DiCarlo said. "You're washing your hands after every client. There is no cross-contamination at all."

Fresco said COVID-19 hasn't required the shop to make any long-term changes to how it operates, since the business maintained a very high standard of cleanliness prior to the pandemic.

"We're not gonna rock the boat," he said. "Me and the guys get along really good in here, and we got a great atmosphere."

"Just come on down, book your appointment online and check us out," Fresco said. "I think you'll get a really good haircut here."