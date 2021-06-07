Barbecue fire spreads to Thunder Bay home, causes extensive damage

Windy conditions caused a barbecue fire to spread to a Thunder Bay home, causing significant damage to the dwelling.

Thunder Bay fire officials said they were called to a Victor Street home on Sunday afternoon.

Arriving firefighters saw a large volume of black smoke in the area, and when they arrived they found the fire had spread to the rear of the home.

All occupants of the home were able to safely escape, and an aggressive exterior attack brought the fire under control.

Fire officials said the fire caused extensive damage to both the interior and exterior of the home, with high wind conditions a factor in the fire's spread.

Cooking appliances, whether indoors or outdoors, should never be left unattended, officials said.