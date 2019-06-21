A storm sewer repair in the city's north side closed the Balmoral Avenue ramp leading to the Harbour Expressway on Thursday, according to a written statement from the City of Thunder Bay's Operations and Maintenance department.

Officials from the city said vehicles heading south on Balmoral Avenue will not be able to use the right-hand turn lane leading to the off-ramp to travel west on the Harbour Expressway and drivers will have to make a right-hand turn at the lights instead.

Traffic may be backed up during busy times and motorists and pedestrians are asked to take alternate routes if possible, and to use extra caution and obey all posted signage when travelling near the construction area.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of next week.