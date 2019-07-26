Red Lake OPP charge 2 with impaired driving

Two people are facing charges after they were reportedly spotted driving away from a Balmertown grocery store while impaired, OPP in Red Lake said.

Police received multiple reports about possible impaired drivers leaving the Food Fair store on Aug. 14, between noon and 1:30 p.m., police said in a written release.

Officers located the drivers separately. Both were pulled over and given roadside breathalyzer tests.

A 32-year-old man from Red Lake and a 27-year-old woman from Pikangikum First Nation were each charged with driving while impaired.

Both are scheduled to appear in Red Lake court in September.