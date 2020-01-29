OPP seize cocaine, cash from Balmertown home

A 24-year-old Balmertown man is facing charges after OPP seized a quantity of cocaine from a home in the community this week.

Police said officers executed a search warrant at the residence on Tuesday.

Inside, police found a quantity of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $7,000.

A small amount of Canadian cash was found, as well.

The accused is facing charges of possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He's been released from custody, and is due in Red Lake court in March.