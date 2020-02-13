Balmertown man charged with animal cruelty in deaths of chickens and rabbits

Ontario Provincial Police say a 23-year-old man is facing charges related to the killing of numerous animals in Balmertown, Ont.

Officers from the Red Lake detachment went to a residence in Balmertown after receiving reports of a break and enter on February 5, police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

An investigation determined that someone had killed several chickens and rabbits on the property.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested a 23-year-old man from Balmertown, who is charged with with killing animals, cruelty to animals, break and enter, and mischief to property.

The accused was remanded into custody and later released on an undertaking to appear in a Kenora court on March 18.