A role model to young women around the world and an inspiration to many, the former first lady Michelle Obama made a stop in Toronto over the weekend, as part of her tour following the release of her book Becoming.

A Thunder Bay, Ont., woman and her daughter said they were excited to attend the event and listen to Obama's story and her motivational message that,"you can be anything you want to be in this world."

"It was a birthday gift from my daughter," Amina Abu-Bakare said on the CBC's Superior Morning, adding that at first she thought her daughter was just joking when she asked if she wanted to go see Michelle Obama.

Abu-Bakare said she had read Obama's memoir and could relate to her due to their "similar backgrounds."

"I am where I am today because my grandfather believed that all the girls should be educated and I was blessed with a father who had five girls, two boys but the girls were given the same opportunities as the boys," Abu-Bakare explained, "and then I married a guy who is very okay with me being who I am and not threatened by the fact that I am a strong lady."

Abu-Bakare has been a program coordinator for Isthmus Thunder Bay for the past five years, formerly known as Blessings in a Backpack Canada — a national charity that helps provide meals to children in poverty.

"The other similarity is with all the blessings we've been given, we're trying to make a difference and we're also trying to ensure that our stories are written by ourselves and not by others," she said.

"Pinching each other" experience

Sitting in the audience with her daughter, "in the midst of 15,000 women," Abu-Bakare said there was a lot of "pinching each other moments."

"One of the the things is, our kids never give us enough credit. They don't think we know anything," Abu-Bakare said as she laughed, "and the other thing is she said we really as women have to believe in ourselves, and that's what I always told my daughters."

She said she and her daughter laughed and were at times close to tears, because it was an opportunity she feels blessed to be given.

"It could be you"

Abu-Bakare believes people are drawn to Obama because "she's that girl next door," and "it could be you" because she is from a humble background.

"She looked at it and said being the first black president and first black lady, I'm going to leave my mark," Abu-Bakare added, "She wasn't just dressing up and being Michelle Obama, she was Michelle Obama trying to make a difference for that kid on the street who would say, okay one day I can be the president of the United States."

As a program coordinator and community volunteer in northwestern Ontario, Abu-Bakare believes anyone can make a difference in their city."It's always been me wanting to see how I can help the ordinary person and empower young ladies and empower the ordinary women on the street," she said, "because I was empowered and that's why I am where I am today."