Elimination of bailiff program 'a horrible decision,' former correctional officer says

The elimination of Ontario's bailiff program was a "horrible decision" that will likely cause numerous problems in the coming months, according to a former bailiff.

Greg Arnold retired earlier this month after spending more than 30 years working in corrections, with much of that time spent as a bailiff in northwestern Ontario.

Bailiffs were specially-trained and equipped corrections officers who were dedicated to transporting inmates between Ontario correctional facilities.

However, earlier this month, the province ended the program, with bailiffs either retiring, if eligible, or re-deploying as corrections officers in Ontario facilities.

"This is a horrible decision," Arnold said. "This is disastrous. I think it's going to cause multiple problems for the ministry, in multiple areas."

Arnold was one of two full-time bailiffs in northwestern Ontario; there were a handful of other correctional officers trained as bailiffs for backfill purposes. His area stretched from Winnipeg to Sudbury, although occasionally he and his partner would be required to bring inmates to facilities in southern Ontario, as well.

Overall, there were about 30 bailiffs in Ontario, with four dedicated to handling the logistics of prisoner transfers from a central location. Every year, the bailiffs made about 40,000 transfers throughout Ontario, Arnold said.

"There's driver training, our equipment is much different," he said. "We move some very heinous people up here."

"I'm taking all the first-degree murderers to the penitentiary," Arnold said. "I'm taking these cold, calculated murderers away."

Arnold said he and his partner would find themselves transporting as many as 18 offenders across the region.

"There's always the possibility of an escape, there's always the possibility of being intercepted by rival gang members, or people that have a grudge against that individual that is going to the penitentiary," he said. "You've gotta be a ... lot more observant."

"It's not like you can hit the panic button like they have at the correctional centre, and 10 staff come running to assist you."

In addition, Arnold said bailiffs would be required to administer medication to prisoners being transported, and they've even acted as first responders when they've come across motor vehicle collisions on the highway.

"The situations that occur outside the institution are not the same situations that occur inside the institution," Arnold said. "The training is more awareness, how you can adapt."

Knowing the prisoners is important, too, particularly those who may be vulnerable, or who may be members of rival gangs.

"You have to even ... be aware of what their crimes were," he said. "Whatever crime they may have committed might make them vulnerable to attack."

Arnold said the bailiffs also knew the routes between institutions well, and had good relationships with the staff at those institutions, as well as police departments in Ontario.

Staffing shortage

The new policy, which essentially will pull two corrections officers out of an institution to do transfers as needed, won't work nearly as well as the bailiff program did, Arnold said.

"What's going to happen, in essence, is they're going to have more vehicles on the road, with more staff that are unfamiliar with the job, and the weather, and the roads, and the equipment, and even the types of inmate behaviour that they'll find when they're outside the institution," Arnold said.

In fact, Arnold believes a push to privatize inmate transfers in Ontario is coming.

"It's not like a correctional officer can't be trained ... to do the job that I used to do," he said. "Sure they can. But we just can't afford to send people away."

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents staff at the Thunder Bay District Jail, has said the facility is very short-staffed, and overcrowded.

A Ministry of the Solicitor General spokesperson told CBC News last week that the province's former bailiffs who weren't eligible for retirement have been re-deployed as correctional officers in Ontario institutions.

The province has pledged to build a new, 325-bed correctional facility in Thunder Bay, but work has not yet begun, and no further details in terms of a construction timeline have been provided.