Bailiff program cuts strain staff at Thunder Bay jail: union

A provincial decision to end the bailiff program at Ontario correctional facilities has put even more of a strain on staff at the Thunder Bay District Jail, according to a union representative.

Bailiffs were specially-trained and equipped to handle prisoner transfers between Ontario correctional facilities, said Brad Slobodian, president of Ontario Public Service Employees Union Local 737, which represents staff at the Thunder Bay jail.

Thunder Bay had two full-time bailiffs (they were among 28 in the province), and a few more who didn't work as bailiffs full-time, but were trained as backups.

However, earlier this month, the province officially ended the bailiff program, Slobodian said, and put the responsibility of prisoner transfers on correctional officers.

"They're trying to say under the guise of our community escort training, we're trained," he said. "But we're only trained to take people to the hospital, dentist appointments, in town. We were never trained to take people halfway across the province. Now they put that on us too."

Transfers can take place for a number of reasons, Slobodian said. For example, sometimes they happen due to a facility being overcrowded, or because a particular inmate has a court date in another location.

"We've been doing transfers mainly in the last while because of our overcrowding," he said. "The problem is, our ratio of inmates on remand [is] about 95 per cent."

"They're short remands, so a lot of times, you can't ship them out because they have a court date very soon."

The Thunder Bay District Jail has an official inmate capacity of about 140. Last Thursday, the count was 185, and a week ago, Slobodian said there were 209 inmates incarcerated there.

Slobodian said there are unique challenges in transferring prisoners between facilities in northwestern Ontario due to the distances and weather conditions involved.

Further, the Thunder Bay District Jail is already critically short-staffed, he said.

"When we take two people out of our institution to do these things, now we're two more staff down," Slobodian said.

In a statement to CBC News, a Ministry of the Solicitor General spokesperson said correctional officers are trained to handle prisoner transfers, and have regularly performed that duty in the past when a dedicated bailiff wasn't available.

The spokesperson said the policy change aligns with how other provinces handle prisoner transfers.

Slobodian said bailiffs were given a buyout and retired if they were eligible. Those that weren't have been redeployed as correctional officers.