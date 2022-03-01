Baby, it WAS cold outside! Environment Canada says February was five degrees colder than normal

March has come in like a lamb in northwestern Ontario, but Environment Canada says the month of February was very much a lion.

Peter Kimbell, a warning preparedness meteorologist, said the mean daily temperature recorded for the month was just –16.9 C.

Kimbell said that's almost a full five degrees lower than average for the month of February.

"Five degrees is considerably below average," he said. "And we had quite a few days of minus 30 degrees overnight lows. In fact, you hit –36 on February 24th, and –34.5 on February 25th."

Kimbell noted that this past February followed a very cold January, which increased the misery for people in northwestern Ontario.

"If people were moaning about [the cold], it's for good reason," he said. "It's entirely warranted, because five degrees below normal in the middle of wintertime is very cold."

Kimbell said February also had a very high amount of snow.

A total of 67 centimetres of snow fell last month at Hazelwood Lake, northeast of the city, while the long-term February average is 27 centimetres, he said.

Kimbell noted it is unusual to have both a cold and snowy month, as it tends to be drier when the temperature drops.

But although it was very snowy, it was not a record.

Thunder Bay resident Barb Walberg say the snow is almost reaching the top of her fence, while her patio is filled to brim as well. (Submitted by Barb Walberg)

As for the month to come, Kimbell said March is traditionally warmer than February, thanks to more intense sun and longer days.

He said while nicer days are ahead, including a forecast high of –1 C this Sunday, there will be some cold mixed in.

"For example, Wednesday night we will see a low of –23," said Kimbell. "So March is a bit of a transition month. We start getting warmer, but there can still be some pretty cold days in store, and that's what we're expecting."