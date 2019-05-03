More than 300 people took part in the Aboriginal Youth Achievement and Recognition Awards as Indigenous youths across northwestern Ontario were recognized for making a difference in their communities.

"2019 marks the 15th anniversary of the Northwestern Ontario Aboriginal Youth Achievement & Recognition Awards," Chair Sharon Smith-Baxter stated in a written release. "This year we honoured 70 youths, sharing and highlighting their roles on how they have contributed to help make a difference in their community and region through positive messaging and example."

Youth were recognized in a variety of categories including academics, artistic, personal achievement, cultural awareness, advocacy and activism, and have travelled as far as Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and Lac La Croix First Nation to receive their awards.

"It is truly an inspirational and positive evening and we are delighted to watch it grow each year."